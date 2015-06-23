PC Gamer US August issue: Total War: Warhammer

Grab your horniest helmet and straddle the nearest pigbeast—it's time to pick up the latest issue of PC Gamer. Why? Well, partly because we poured a month's worth of love, passion and hard graft into bringing you the best features, previews, and reviews. But also because Dan Griliopoulos charged into The Creative Assembly, pen brandished like a cleaver, to gain world-exclusive access to Total War: Warhammer.
This month we...
- Get world exclusive access to Total War: Warhammer.
- Hide under the covers with the history of horror.
- Check the pulse of Call of Duty: Block Ops 3, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, Lumo, Yooka-Laylee, and Guild of Dungeoneering.
- Review Kerbal Space Program, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Westerado, Crypt of the Necrodancer, Axiom Verge, Invisible, Inc., Dungeons 2, Project CARS, StarDive 2, Killing Floor 2, and The Long Dark.
- Test the latest headsets.
- Experience the magic of Outer Wilds in Now Playing.
- Round up the month's best free downloads.
- Revisit Broken Sword 2 in Reinstall.