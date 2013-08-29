PC Gamer UK October issue: XCOM - Enemy Within

Who are those mysteriously silhouetted, stoic soldiers above? To find out, we sent a veteran squad of top writers. Only Tom Senior returned, steely-eyed and resolute. He'd seen things, man. Things like XCOM: Enemy Within, the giant expansion Firaxis are researching in their tactical underground bunker. Over a massive six page preview, he'll explain to you how they plan to add more choices, more dangers, and more ways to heroically sacrifice your team in service of the greater good.

That's not all. Richard Cobbett celebrates brutal difficulty with fifteen mods that'll toughen up your games. Chris battles the monster of emotion, as he searches his feelings about The Sims 4. Once recovered, he also tests the very foundations of the MMO, in an extended look at Everquest Next. What's more, readers will get £20 of free Warframe in-game currency . The issue is available now, via the App Store , Google Play , or Zinio . Alternatively, you can subscribe to get each issue delivered to your door.

This month we...



Take an early look at Total War: Rome 2, Starbound, Rise of Venice, Outlast, Rain World, Infinite Crises, and Magicka: Wizard Wars.

Discover how XCOM: Enemy Within adds more of everything.

Visit the Sims 4 dollhouse, to learn how it's all about the feels.

Find out how Everquest Next is carving a new path through the MMO landscape.

Challenge you to make your games harder with the 15 most brutal mods.

Review Dota 2, Saints Row 4, Teleglitch: Die More Edition, Halo: Spartan Assault, Dark, Mortal Kombat: Komplete, Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded, Rise of the Triad, Shadowrun Returns, Teacher Story, Cubetractor, Savant: Ascent, Super Splatters, Cloudberry Kingdom, Bit.Trip Fate, Divinity: Dragon Commander, and Papers, Please. We also investigate Under the Ocean, for advice on whether you should dive into the alpha.

Round up the fastest SSDs for your rig.

Regale you with stories about CS:GO, Avernum 3, Spelunky, Left 4 Dead 2, and dealing with a semi in Euro Trick Simulator 2

Revisit the monkey-filled corridors of System Shock 2.

Examine the many updates of PlanetSide 2.

Attempt to reach the Mun in Phil's Kerbal Space Program diary.

And loads more!

Please note, Warframe currency codes are limited to one per account.