PC Gamer UK January issue – Star Wars: The Old Republic

The Republic's finest are striking heroic poses of readiness on the cover of the latest issue of PC Gamer UK, which should be wriggling through subscriber letterboxes about now. These fine defenders of peace and justice couldn't be more prepared to take on the forces of darkness. They've read our huge guide to The Old Republic, containing 50 top tips to help you level. We also go behind the scenes to find out how this year's biggest game was made.

As we ready ourselves for the Christmas feasts and New Year's celebrations to come, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back and celebrate the very best of 2011 in our Game of the Year Awards. We also take a good look forwards at the most exciting games of 2012. The new issue contains a comprehensive run down of every game scheduled to come out on PC next year, so you can plan ahead, or simply reflect on how awesome PC gaming is going to be in the next 12 months.

There's more inside, of course. Much, much more, including free access to Settlers Online, a free car in APB Reloaded, and our review of this little indie game you may have heard of called Minecraft. The issue will hit stores next Wednesday, andwill also be available to buy online , via Apple Newsstand and on Zinio. Read on, Padawan, and learn the secrets of Issue 235.

With every single game of 2012 successfully previewed, we switched our favourite review-bots from "dormant" to "judgemental" and let them loose on the latest releases. First, there's the small matter of our six page review of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Tom Francis took care of that one. Then we left-clicked on Steve Hogarty to select and right-clicked on Assassin's Creed: Revelations, used RICHARD COBBETT on LA NOIRE, para-dropped Graham onto Modern Warfare 3 and sent Jaz tunnelling deep into Minecraft's bountiful crust.

This issue we also review Need for Speed: The Run, Sword of the Stars 2, DC Universe Online free to play, Jurassic Park: The Game, The Tiny Bang Story, Disciples 3: Resurrection, The Binding of Isaac, Fifa Manager 12 and Lord of the Rings: War in the North. Then, to top it all, Jon Blyth steps out of the shadows swirling a glass of cognac and offers another overview of this month's eclectic selection of re-releases in They're Back.

In this month's Now Playing, Tom F can't stop killing Orks in Space Marine, Chris Thursten can't stop killing Orcs in Orcs Must Die! Tom H can't stop killing cops in Payday, Rich can't stop shooting men in Battlefield 3 (with his camera) and Henry Winchester can't stop ... licking boxes. With his cybernetic tongue. In Deus Ex: Human Revolution. After that, Chris pulls his axe out of an Orc and takes a nostalgic trip through Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Phil Savage takes a look at the latest Team Fortress 2 update.

There's even more PC gaming goodness locked away between the covers this month. Discover the best in portable gaming in our rundown of the latest laptops in the Tech section, learn about Microsoft's increasing support for Kinect on PC, and follow the adventures of Dragonbjorn in an exclusive excerpt from Stormcloak McCarthy's bestselling new novel, Nord Country For Cold Men. If you'd rather receive each issue early, clad in our coverline-free subscriber covers (like the one above), then you can subscribe , and save a wad of cash in the process. Enjoy the issue!