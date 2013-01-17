PC Gamer UK February issue: Bioshock Infinite

The evenings may finally be getting lighter, but the Frost Giants who rule this frigid land have yet to be driven back into their icy lairs. If this was the floating city of Columbia (as seen in the spectacular story-driven shooter Bioshock Infinite, this month's cover-star) we'd simply quaff the pyrokinetic vigor known as the Devil's Kiss and turn them into Puddle Giants instead. Alas, we must resort to the meagre compensation provided by thermal underwear and sneaky swigs from a hip flask while the editor isn't looking. But at least we can all settle down with the latest issue of PC Gamer and vicariously experience the blue skies and gruesome immolations of Bioshock Infinite through Tom Francis' gigantic hands-on feature.

Not only this, but Allods players can beat the chill by donning a few extra in-game layers, purchased with the £4 of item cash that comes with the magazine.

Issue 249 should be on shelves today and will be available digitally soon. Alternatively, you could simply subscribe and get each issue delivered to your door, earlier and for less money! Hot. Hit the jump to see the exclusive subs cover, and discover what other treats await: news, previews, reviews, retrospectives, tech tests and more!

This month we...



investigate the ten most exciting games of 2013, including StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm, Arma 3, DayZ, Planetary Annihilation and Total War: Rome 2



go in-depth with mega-previews of Bioshock Infinite, Neverwinter and Warface



slam dunk the weirdest indie RPG sequel ever made: The Magical Realms of Tír na nÓg: Escape from Necron 7 – Revenge of Cuchulainn: The Official Game of the Movie – Chapter 2 of the Hoopz Barkley SaGa



rediscover the joy of text with Rich Cobbett's interactive fiction feature



offer £395-worth of StarCraft 2-flavoured Razer peripherals to one talented competition winner



drop scores on Hawken, Lego Lord of the Rings, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Super Hexagon, Rift: Storm Legion, Stealth Bastard Deluxe, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare and more



pick out the perfect big screen beauty in our review round-up of the latest monitors



stop off at memory lane in Transport Tycoon. Choo choo!



uncover the story behind Supreme Commander's creation



and loads more!



Enjoy!