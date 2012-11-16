PC Gamer UK Christmas issue: Firefall

Can you hear the sleigh bells jingling, jingling, jingling and reminding you of the impending hell of Christmas shopping? The impatient throngs of miserable people! The life-sapping chill of the wind! Every tinsel-throttled street haunted by the dread spectres of Cliff Richard and Noddy Holder! Instead, why not pick up the latest issue of PC Gamer UK and settle down by the fire - or should I say, Firefall? I should! For it is our cover star - and its open world jump-pack action is a guiding light to eSports and MMO fans even in these dark times.

What's more you get a free beta code to Firefall with the mag! Christmas has indeed come early; every single page of the magazine is a gift in itself.

This month we...

This month we...



get in-depth with Aliens: Colonial Marines, Total War: Rome 2, Shootmania Storm, Company of Heroes 2, Star Citizen and more



take to the field with the ten military sims currently answering the call of duty



guide gamers through Windows 8's unfamiliar terrain.



drop scores on Hitman: Absolution, Need For Speed: Most Wanted, Hotline Miami, Medal of Honor: Warfighter, Football Manager 2013 and more



test the best CPUs on the market



discover Uplink's origins and the making of Introversion



revisit Wing Commander II



and loads more!



And once your done, you can use the pages as makeshift ear-plugs to stop the sounds of Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime burrowing into your mind like a Ceti eel.

Enjoy!