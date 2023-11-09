PC Gamer Magazine's 30th Anniversary Collector's Special Issue Is On Sale Now

This month PC Gamer celebrates its landmark 30th anniversary issue. For three whole decades PC Gamer has been there reporting on the PC gaming industry's biggest games, names and events, as well as its wider culture, and in this very special issue of the magazine we celebrate that heritage, both looking back on 30 years of PC gaming, but also 30 years of PC Gamer magazine.

Many former editors, writers, designers and more return to reminisce about their time on the magazine as well as their experiences in the industry. In addition, this issue comes with an exclusive 32-page bonus mini-mag and A4 poster featuring three of PC gaming's most notable hero characters. This truly is an issue of PC Gamer magazine not to miss!

And just because we're looking back over 30 years of PC gaming doesn't mean this issue doesn't also deliver the latest previews, reviews, hardware, opinion, and more. Indeed, our 30th anniversary special magazine is one of the most awesome, content-stuffed issues we've ever made.

In terms of cover feature, this month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Nightdive Studio's brand new Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, with the studio upgrading the classic FPS for release 30 years after the original debuted in the mid-1990s. We hear from the developers making the game and find out just what PC gamers can expect when this highly anticipated shooter drops next year.

And, talking of remastering classic PC games, this special issue of PC Gamer also includes an exclusive roundtable interview with Warren Spector and Paul Neurath, the legendary game developers behind seminal immersive sim System Shock.

This issue also comes loaded with previews for some of the most exciting games currently incoming in PC gaming's future, with authoritative write-ups of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Eve Vanguard, Capes, Dragon's Dogma 2, Last Train Home and Thank Goodness You're Here!.

While the PC Gamer reviews machine drops the definitive verdicts on Assassin's Creed: Mirage, Dune: Spice Wars, Wargroove 2, The Lamplighters League, Forza Motorsport, Total War: Pharaoh, Mineko's Night Market, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, among other games.

All that plus a special group test looking back at the best graphics cards of the last 30 years, a reinstall of cult classic real-time tactics game, Syndicate, the latest dramatic installment of a highly amusing bard's tale in our Baldur's Gate III diary, a special report on Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 with an exclusive interview directly with CD Projekt Red, an appreciation feature focussed on Fallout 3's best quest, Tranquility Lane, a comprehensive guide to the best Starfield mods available right now, a secret level interview discussing the art of creating music for video games, a special time-traveling dispatch from The Spy, and much more too.

Here's to 30 more years of PC gaming!

