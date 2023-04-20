PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 8: The quest to become the ultimate cozy gamers

RSS Feed (opens in new tab) | Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab) | Spotify (opens in new tab) | Direct download (opens in new tab)

*Soothing voice* Hello and welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast. Why am I talking like this today? Well, Lauren and I are getting our warm fuzzy blankets out and perfecting our mood lighting to talk about the cozy gaming trend, the most relaxing and calming of all videogame trends.

Is there a difference between wholesome games and cozy games? What are the wildest 'cozy' gaming recommendations we've seen on TikTok? We also continue our fascination with cooking in games by discussing whether cooking is cozy, and offer up our own recommendations on the ultimate comfort games to play on a rainy evening. Lauren attempts to convince me that cozy horror is a genre without offering any proof, so I'm looking to you wonderful listeners to drop your own recommendations for us!

It wouldn't be an episode of Chat Log without Lauren and I getting together at the start to talk about what we've been up to this week. We talk about how our brief Minecraft Legends coop session went, and some quick thoughts about how we enjoyed (or didn't) enjoy the game as Minecraft lovers. You can also check out Lauren's Minecraft Legends review, (opens in new tab) if you want some more concrete criticisms.

If you'd prefer some faces to match to our voices, you can also check out the episode on YouTube below: