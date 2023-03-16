PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 3: What makes a good crafting game?

By Mollie Taylor
published

Crafting and survival expert Chris Livingston joins Mollie and Lauren this week.

RSS Feed (opens in new tab) | Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab) | Spotify (opens in new tab) | Direct download

Welcome to the third episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! This week, we've got Features Producer Chris Livingston joining myself and Lauren Morton.

We're talking all things crafting, baby. There's nothing quite like putting two twigs together and making a whole-ass furniture item in a videogame. But why the hell did every single game have a crafting system in it at some point? What separates the awful crafting systems from the great ones? Why do I still not know a single damn crafting recipe in Minecraft despite having played hundreds of hours of it? We also try and figure out if cooking is considered crafting, and discuss the things we reckon we could craft in real life.

As always, Lauren and I also sit down to talk about what we've been up to this week and the games we've been racking up the hours on.

You can find PC Gamer's Chat Log podcast on a whole bunch of podcast platforms:

  • Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)
  • Spotify (opens in new tab)
  • Google Podcasts
  • Stitcher
  • Castbox
  • Amazon Music
  • iHeartRadio
  • Podcast Addict
  • And more!

If disembodied voices trickling through your earphones aren't your thing, you can see our faces in the podcast over on Youtube. (opens in new tab)

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

See comments