PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 3: What makes a good crafting game?

Welcome to the third episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! This week, we've got Features Producer Chris Livingston joining myself and Lauren Morton.

We're talking all things crafting, baby. There's nothing quite like putting two twigs together and making a whole-ass furniture item in a videogame. But why the hell did every single game have a crafting system in it at some point? What separates the awful crafting systems from the great ones? Why do I still not know a single damn crafting recipe in Minecraft despite having played hundreds of hours of it? We also try and figure out if cooking is considered crafting, and discuss the things we reckon we could craft in real life.

As always, Lauren and I also sit down to talk about what we've been up to this week and the games we've been racking up the hours on.

