PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 29: All things Starfield

Hey there gamers, welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! Did you think we were gonna leave you high and dry without a Starfield episode to dig into? Of course not!

We’ve brought Chris Livingston back this week to talk all about Bethesda’s latest RPG. He wrote an excellent Starfield review for our website (which you should totally go and read!) and has amassed around 90 hours in the last couple of weeks, so he has tons to say.

Lauren and I have been playing a bit too of course, though we’ve not come close to clocking the amount of time Chris has. We’re all going to share our thoughts and impressions with each other, though. What have we really liked so far, and what haven’t we been so keen on? Feel free to share your own thoughts on Starfield with us, too!

What's up gamers? Happy Thursday, and happy PC Gamer Chat Log episode day! I hope you're not too busy drowning in Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3—whatever game is hogging all your attention right now—and have a little bit of time to sit down and hang out with us while we chat.

We haven’t been solely dedicated to the Starfield grind this week though, so make sure to catch up with us at the beginning of the episode to see what other shenanigans we've been up to. It's been a pretty good week for both of us, and we're excited to share our stories with you!

