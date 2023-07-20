PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 21: How are MMOs lookin' these days?

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Greetings gamers, welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! How are y'all this week? I hope it's been a good one. This week Lauren and I have brought Online Editor Fraser Brown along to talk all about MMOs—where they've been, where they're at now and where we think they're going in the future.

All three of us have sunk unspeakable hours into MMOs, from Guild Wars 2, to Final Fantasy 14, to Star Wars: The Old Republic. We offer a brief history on the MMOs we've played over the years—and I share more than a few bizarro ones I found in the depths of the internet as a child—and which ones have held our attention for thousands of hours.

Is it time for theme park MMOs to step aside? Which genres deserve to be MMOfied in the next decade? Which MMOs on the horizon are we looking forward to and will we ever see one that manages to thrive alongside juggernauts of Blizzard and Square Enix design? We also make Fraser relive his 300 hours with New World. Sorry, Fraser.

Don't forget to tune in at the beginning of the episode for mine and Lauren's weekly catchup. As always, we share with each other (and you!) some of the fun things we've been up to this week—games we've played, books we've read, events we've attended—and don't forget to share your week with us, too!

