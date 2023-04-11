PC Game Pass comes to 40 more countries

We said a year ago that Game Pass can't stay this good a deal forever (opens in new tab), and sure enough we were (eventually) right: Microsoft announced in March that the $1 Game Pass Ultimate trial, which offered a month of access to more than 100 games for a buck, is going away (opens in new tab). That's the bad news: The good news is that even at regular price it's still a hell of a good deal (for as long as it lasts, anyway—sooner or later, inflation comes for everything), and now you can get it in 40 new countries.

In a welcome video, Xbox boss Phil Spencer reminded everyone that PC Game Pass also includes EA Play, Electronic Arts' subscription-based gaming service.

"EA Play from our partners at EA, at no additional cost, will be part of this PC Game Pass expansion, which we're really excited about," Spencer said. "So I want to welcome the new members to the community at Xbox, who are going to get to grow their library of games that they get to play [and] find new players to play with, through the expansion of PC Game Pass."

The regular price for PC Game Pass, by the way, is $10 per month, which provides unlimited access to more than 100 games including major new releases like Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield. Starfield by itself is going to sell for $70 (opens in new tab), so you can see why a tenner a month is a very solid deal all around. And now you can get it in all sorts of new and interesting places. Iceland! North Macedonia! Libya! Liechtenstein! Bosnia and Herzegovina! Does that count as two? (No, it does not (opens in new tab).)

The full list of all the new countries where PC Game Pass is now available is below.