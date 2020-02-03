For its fifth annual PAX East After Party, Acer Predator Gaming is sparing no effort, bringing the cutting-edge gaming tech, trademark Pros vs Joes esports matches and A-list DJ sets that PAX attendees have come to expect from the most popular after party at PAX, East or West.

Register ASAP for the big event at Royale Boston , which starts Friday, February 28th. The doors open at 9 pm but you’ll want to get in line early to beat the rush and be first in the queue for matches and demos.

From 9 through 11:30, you can team up with members of Team Envy for 5v5 CS:GO matches on the main stage. Partied with two esports pros and two fellow amateurs for best-of-three CT v T, you’ll see if your skills hold up while a cheering crowd. Winners will walk away with branded Predator swag.

If shooters aren’t your scene, enjoy the demo zones, where you’ll test out the latest games on the latest Predator gaming laptops and desktops, like the powerhouse Predator Orion 9000. And don’t miss your chance to take a spin in the Thronos Gaming Chair . Or just enjoy the catered food, drinks and music with fellow gaming fanatics as you wait for the headliner set from the Grammy-winning DJ Audien at midnight.

Hardcore partiers will have the greatest chance to walk back to their hotel with free gaming tech. Acer Predator Gaming will be giving away gaming laptops, desktops and processors throughout the night until Royale closes at 2 am, so be sure to stick around!

Date: Friday, February 28th, 2020

Time: 9:00 pm

Location: Royale Boston, 279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116

Register Now!

Register by February 26th, 2020

*This event is 21+ only. You will be emailed additional details the week of the event. No Dress Code, cosplay welcome. This is a first come, first served event, your RSVP does not guarantee admission. We suggest arriving as early as possible.