Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition adds controller support and a surprisingly good photo mode

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (opens in new tab), Owlcat Games' demon-slaying CRPG, has now been upgraded to the Enhanced Edition (opens in new tab) via a free update. It's wide-ranging, but as someone who paused their quest until they could play it on their Steam Deck while lazing around on the sofa or lying in bed, the addition of controller support is the main highlight.

I've only had time to take it for a quick spin since the update appeared last night, but I felt very comfortable playing it in controller mode, as well as on my Deck, even though it's yet to be verified by Valve. It's flexible, too, letting you control the party directly with the stick or more traditionally, by bringing up the cursor. After playing it at my desk for nearly 110 hours, I'm very much looking forward to continuing my adventures in greater comfort.

As well as letting you ditch the mouse and keyboard, the Enhanced Edition also gives fashion conscious adventurers more tools, letting you change the colour of your armour in the appearance menu, or reforge its appearance by chatting to a new golem NPC.

The enhanced battle log, meanwhile, adds a bit of extra transparency to the combat system, which should make it easier to figure out why that demon keeps kicking your arse. Your inventory should also be easier to untangle thanks to the addition of a search function. Digging through that massive thing to look for absolutely anything used to be a nightmare, so this is a bit of a godsend.

A photo mode was not on my list of things to expect from a CRPG, but Owlcat went and made one anyway. It's surprisingly good! A bit fiddly, maybe, but also considerably more flexible than you might expect. So now I can get a good look at my grumpy lich.

(Image credit: Owlcat Games)

Speaking of mythic paths like the lich, you'll now see new quest outcomes and reinforcement options for "various" mythic paths, and your soldiers will even throw you a lovely party if you don't take any mythic powers and head down the Legend path.

To check out the rest of the new features, as well as the bug fixes and tweaks—of which there seems to be quite a few—take a gander at the patch notes (opens in new tab). And if you don't want to update just yet, maybe because you use a lot of mods that might break, you can select the 1.4.4 branch in the betas tab of the game's properties menu on Steam.