Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous dev diary shows off huge home base

The latest Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous developer diary gives us an update on how things are coming along with the RPG where you can become an angel and ride a velociraptor into battle. It's all about the fortress-city of Drezen, "the biggest fantasy fortress we've ever built", as Owlcat Games' video puts it.

Wrath of the Righteous is about leading a crusade against hordes of demons, and when it begins Drezen has been lost to said hordes for 70 years. It's up to you to take it back on behalf of the Queen, with the manner of the siege depending on your decisions. Choices you make alter the city after you resettle it as well.

New to Wrath of the Righteous are mythic paths, legendary journeys that redefine your character, who might become a liche, an angel, a demon, or a walking swarm that craves vengeance. The example alterations to the city are of plonking a big old ziggurat down in the middle of it, or growing your own forest. "Drezen is a mirror of the world around you," says narrative designer Arseniy Krymov. "It's you."

Locations like Drezen will be less flat than their equivalents in Owlcat's previous game, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, the dev diary explains, where you couldn't rotate the camera (unless you downloaded a mod for that). Since Wrath of the Righteous lets you spin the camera around like a dizzy bat, locations like Drezen are free to be designed with more levels and obstructions.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is currently in beta. It's set for release in September on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, and will be available on GeForce Now at launch.