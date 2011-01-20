Another sign that PC gaming is booming: Paradox Interactive's revenue is "up by 1,000%"

Paradox Interactive's CEO Fredrik Wester has today announced at the company's press conference in New York (attended by our very own Evan Lahti and Graham Smith) that their total revenue has increased by 1,000 percent since 2003.

In a world where every second person insists on talking about the demise of the PC as a hardcore gaming platform, this is an interesting revelation. Paradox focuses almost exclusively on niche genres such as simulations and historical strategy, yet the company continues to grow and expand. The figure of 1,000% may well be anecdotal, but the indication of Paradox's success is impressive nonetheless.