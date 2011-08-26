Paradox Interactive announces turn-based strategy game Warlock

Is that Sir Sean Connery's voice? Paradox Interactive just announced the new title Warlock: Master of the Arcane during the PC Gamer Conference at PAX. This global turn-based strategy game puts players in the robes of a Grand Mage fighting for the control of Ardania. While territory and control is nice, the ultimate goal is to be the one and only mage with the title of Warlock. You will have to utilize strategy, armies and dozens of spells in a symphony of doom to attain victory. If being an all powerful being isn't something you are interested in, battle on behalf of one of eight gods. Just remember, there can only be one Warlock.