Paradox forges permanent War of the Roses franchise team

Apparently, the just released medieval face-stabbing simulator War of the Roses is doing pretty well, as Paradox Interactive has formed a permanent team to develop future content for the franchise. “The game's reception from players has exceeded expectations and we are truly grateful for the continued support from the community," Executive Producer Gordon Van Dyke said in a press release. "We'll continue to improve the game and add substantial content for all players.”

War of the Roses already offers lots of customization with weapons and perks, but there is plenty of room for expansion. Armor, in particular, could use some more fleshing out. There aren't that many options, and the ones that are available don't include all of the sub-options that you get with weapons. More maps and mounted/ranged combat options would also be nice.

In the meantime, if you're having trouble enjoying the existing content on account of repeatedly being killed or maimed, check out our seven tips to make you a beast on the battlefield .