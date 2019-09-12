Paladins now supports crossplay between all platforms, with Smite and Realm Royale to come

(Image credit: Hi-Rez)

Paladins now supports crossplay between PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with other Hi-Rez Studios games Smite and Realm Royale set to introduce the capability in the near future. It marks a small increase in the total amount of games that support play between all major platforms, with Sony's console lagging behind the Xbox One in terms of support.

While Microsoft is famously willing, at least lately, to allow crossplay between platforms, Sony hasn't quite opened up as yet. Currently the list of games supporting multiplayer between all devices includes Rocket League, Fortnite and Dauntless, though the coming months will also see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare join that list, as well as Smite and Realm Royale.

That said, there are plenty of games that support crossplay between PC and PS4, but not Xbox, including DC Universe Online and Street Fighter V. Crossplay between Xbox, PS4 and PC (and Nintendo Switch, where relevant) will roll out for Smite next week, and for Realm Royale in early October.

Sony chairman Shawn Layden said in February that the company is "open for business" on the matter of crossplay, and that "all it takes is for publishers and developers who wish to permission it." But some devs, including the CEO of Chucklefish, later chimed in to say that it wasn't quite that simple.