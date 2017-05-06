Popular

Overwatch's Play of the Game used in South Korean political ad

I'd take this over another Bastion or Genji POTG any day.

The only thing better than getting Play of the Game in Overwatch is watching a South Korean politician use the end-of-match highlight in an ad. 

In the ad (above), politician Sim Sang-Jung debates her opponents, eventually shutting them down. As their stunned faces are shown, Overwatch-style kills are racked up. It's priceless.

The video appears to come from Sang-Jung's official campaign channel, but this is not confirmed. Also, you might be wondering why the video's title and description is in English. Well, it originally had a Korean title, and we can't be certain, but it seems like the campaign changed the name of the video once it gained popularity.

As GameSpot reports, Sim Sang-Jung is running in the hopes of taking over Park Geun-hye's position—Geun-hye was impeached on corruption charges. The election takes place on May 9.

While this may be the first time Overwatch is used in a political ad from the politician's office, we saw something involving Blizzard's FPS in the American presidential election last year. A group called the Nuisance Committee, which is run by Cards Against Humanity's creators, bought out billboard ads that claimed Donald Trump was a Hanzo main, who "complains about team comp in chat."

