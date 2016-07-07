Overwatch Sudden Death durations tweaked in latest update

Blizzard has rolled out a new Overwatch patch that changes Sudden Death durations on nearly all maps and makes changes to Competitive Mode to ensure that players aren't improperly penalized for leaving a match if they rejoin it before it ends.

The patch is more of a tuneup than an overhaul, although I do find the changes to the Sudden Death times very interesting. The timing on all but two maps has been shorted from an across-the-board 1m45s to either 1m30s or 1m35s, except for Hollywood, which was left unchanged, and Numbani, which was actually increased to 1m50s. That's an awfully granular level of tweaking, especially since—as we learned yesterday—Sudden Death is being removed from Competitive Play entirely for the second season.

In any event, the patch is live now and the full notes are below.

General

Competitive Play

[PC Only] The duration of Sudden Death has been adjusted across all maps from 1m45s to the following values:

Assault:

Hanamura – 1m35s

Temple of Anubis – 1m30s

Volskaya Industries – 1m35s

Escort:

Dorado – 1m30s

Route 66 – 1m35s

Watchpoint: Gibraltar – 1m35s

Hybrid:

King’s Row – 1m30s

Numbani – 1m50s

Note: Sudden Death duration is unchanged for Hollywood and remains at 1m45s

Bug Fixes

General

[PC Only] Fixed a bug that prevented Overtime music from playing on Escort and Assault/Escort maps, if the payload was nearing the final checkpoint

[PC Only] Fixed a bug where display settings weren’t always saved after restarting the client

[PC Only] Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the in-game UI to display incorrectly at 4k resolutions

[PC Only] Fixed a bug where sometimes the wrong player level would appear in the Social menu

Maps

[PC Only] Fixed an issue with collision not blocking line of sight on certain areas of Nepal

Heroes

[PC Only] Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s Caduceus Staff beam to disconnect from its target if the player a) quickly switched between healing and damage beams by holding down both mouse buttons and/or b) was facing away from the target at the time of the switch

[PC Only] Fixed even more bugs that allowed Reaper to Shadow Step to unintended locations on certain maps

[PC Only] Fixed a bug that caused Winston’s melee attack during Primal Rage to inconsistently hit targets in range

[PC Only] Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Zarya’s alternate fire to scale incorrectly with her damage boost modifier

Competitive Play

[PC Only] Fixed a bug that caused the “Top 500” icon to incorrectly display for certain players in various places throughout the game UI

Fixed an issue where if you left and rejoined an in-progress Competitive Play match, the game would still track the match as a loss in your placement match history and when determining the amount of Skill Rating you receive for completing a match even if your team won (Note: You must be present for the conclusion of the match to be eligible for the win. If you leave a match and do not rejoin again before it’s over, it will count as a loss both in placement match history and when calculating your Skill Rating adjustment.)

Fixed an issue where you would still receive a Competitive Play “leave” penalty even if you rejoined a match and completed it (Note: If you leave a single Competitive Play match more than 3 times, you will receive a Competitive Play “leave” penalty even if you complete the match.)