Overwatch pros fined $1,000 for talking about 'big dick' in chat

Blizzard has fined Los Angeles Valiant's Jung-won Mun, aka 'Lastro', and San Francisco Shock's Dong-jun 'Rascal' Kim $1000 for some banter unintentionally broadcast on Twitch to the whole world during an Overwatch League match.

Lastro opened proceedings by writing "sex". Then, pushing deeper into the bants, he typed "big dick". Teammate Matthew 'super' DeLisi then pointed out that the whole world "can see match chat", but that didn't deter Rascal from responding with "big dick" and a series of symbols that sort of vaguely looked like a dick, if you squint, or three Pac-Mans trying to eat a ghost.

Super nobly intervened with "STOP". McGravy chipped in with a hearty "LMAOOOOOOOOOO". But it was too late.

@PharaohOW screengrabbed the chat and posted it on Twitter.

Lastro has since apologised with the following tweet.

I thought the viewers could not see the match chat because everyone was typing in it. I wrote it as a joke, although I should not have done it regardless of whether the viewers could see the match chat or not. I will make sure something like this never happens again.April 5, 2020

Both were fined for "inappropriate chat during a league match" according to the Overwatch League Player Discipline tracker.

It's probably the funniest thing to happen to Overwatch since heroes got googly eyes for April Fools' day—I'm sure we've all seen much worse in public chat. The Overwatch League is forging ahead in tough circumstances. You can follow the latest on the Overwatch League site while we all wait to see what Overwatch 2 will look like.

