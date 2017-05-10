Overwatch director says saving and exporting highlights is still an incoming feature

In case you were wondering, Blizzard hasn't given up on allowing players to save and export match highlights in Overwatch. The studio promised these features as far back as June last year, which prompted someone to bring the issue up in the battle.net forums. As he's wont to do, Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan chimed in.

"This is the current focus of the feature team (one of the smaller development strike teams on the Overwatch team)," he wrote. "The team is working extremely hard on this and has been for months. Expect more details early this summer."

Summer (or winter if you're in the southern hemisphere) is only a matter of months away. In the meantime, you'll need to keep using Fraps or Shadowplay or an external recorder if you want to record amazing moments.

2017 is likely to be an even bigger year for Overwatch than last year. The billion dollar franchise is getting "at least" three new maps, and as we draw closer to the one year anniversary of the game's release, it's looking increasingly likely that some form of event will launch to celebrate it.