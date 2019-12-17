Over 200 million baddies have been slain in Garry's Mod

(Image credit: Valve)

Garry's Mod turns 15 this month, marking a decade and a half of untrammelled Source Engine chaos. According to a press release issued by Facepunch Studios today, 233 million baddies have been killed, 124 million goodies have been killed, 88 million innocent bystanders have been killed, and 34 million balls have been eaten. That's a lot of things happening across a 15 year time span.

Initially released as a Half-Life 2 mod in 2004, the sandbox game released as its own title in late 2006. Since then the game has reportedly sold more than 15 million copies. To celebrate the milestone, Facepunch Studios has made the game free-to-try until tomorrow. At the time of writing, you've got around 19 hours left to give it a go.

Meanwhile, all of Facepunch Studios' games are 33 percent off on Steam. The best known among these is Rust, but you can also pick up Chippy and Clatter at a discount.

If you own Rust, Gmod's Tool Gun hammer is now available to redeem within the month, allowing you to "repair and upgrade [your] structures with a sprinkling of nostalgia (and advanced science)".