EA and Ubisoft now carrying each other's games on Origin and Uplay

Some weird cosmic alignment must be taking place today, because a number of EA games—including the sparkling Crysis 3 and pre-orders for SimCity —showed up on Ubisoft's Uplay store . It's no less strange on the digital shelves of EA's Origin , where Assassin's Creed III and Far Cry 3 sit prominently on the store's splash page. What's going on? As Ubisoft announces today in a press release, it's all part of expanding third-party support to bring titles from various developers.

And those various developers are:



Warner Bros. Interactive



1C Company



bitComposer Games



Bohemia Interactive



Encore Software



Focus Home Interactive



Freebird Games



Iceberg Interactive



Nordic Games



Paradox Interactive



Recoil Games



Robot Entertainment



Telltale Games



Torn Banner Studios



Ubisoft also says plunking down $20 or more on Uplay through March 4 nets you a free copy of Driver: San Francisco, From Dust, Might & Magic Heroes VI, Rayman Origins, The Settlers 7 or World in Conflict.

What say you? Are we all seeing the stirrings of stronger, teamed-up competition for Steam and GOG?