EA and Ubisoft now carrying each other's games on Origin and Uplay

Some weird cosmic alignment must be taking place today, because a number of EA games—including the sparkling Crysis 3 and pre-orders for SimCity —showed up on Ubisoft's Uplay store . It's no less strange on the digital shelves of EA's Origin , where Assassin's Creed III and Far Cry 3 sit prominently on the store's splash page. What's going on? As Ubisoft announces today in a press release, it's all part of expanding third-party support to bring titles from various developers.
And those various developers are:
- Warner Bros. Interactive
- 1C Company
- bitComposer Games
- Bohemia Interactive
- Encore Software
- Focus Home Interactive
- Freebird Games
- Iceberg Interactive
- Nordic Games
- Paradox Interactive
- Recoil Games
- Robot Entertainment
- Telltale Games
- Torn Banner Studios
Ubisoft also says plunking down $20 or more on Uplay through March 4 nets you a free copy of Driver: San Francisco, From Dust, Might & Magic Heroes VI, Rayman Origins, The Settlers 7 or World in Conflict.
What say you? Are we all seeing the stirrings of stronger, teamed-up competition for Steam and GOG?