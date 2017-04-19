Orcs Must Die! Unchained goes into full release with a new 'Sabotage' game mode

Orcs Must Die! Unchained has gone through a lot of changes since it was announced three years ago as a "multiplayer lane-pusher," including the complete elimination of the "Siege" PvP mode that initially appeared to be so central to the game. But today, after more than a year in open beta, developer Robot Entertainment said that the game is finally finished and out the door.

Orcs Must Die! Unchained features the "classic" gameplay of the original Orcs Must Die!, plus a three-player co-op Survival mode and an all-new three-on-three mode called Sabotage. Rather than head-to-head gameplay, in Sabotage each team occupies an identical, "alternate reality" version of the same map, and competes to see who can most effectively defend their rift. The catch is that teams can mess with the other side by casting disruptive spells and sending additional minions and bosses against them.

A full breakdown of the changes that have come about in the full release version of Orcs Must Die! Unchained, which include a redesigned scoring system and chest opening sequence, and the replacement of enemy heroes with mercenaries, is up at orcsmustdie.com. The game itself is free-to-play on Steam, with the Hero Bundle upgrade is available for $20/£16/€20 until April 25. A trailer showcasing the new Sabotage mode can be seen below.