One of Warhammer 40,000's best games is adding even more demons

By published

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - The Daemonic Update is now live.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
(Image credit: Black Lab Games)
Audio player loading…

Do you like demons—or daemons, as the case may be? Because Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (opens in new tab), number 10 on our ridiculously long ranking of every Warhammer 40,000 game ever (opens in new tab), is getting them. Specifically the Daemons of Khorne, a new minor faction is coming free for all players in the new Daemonic Update.

And yes, for the record, that's what it is officially called: Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - The Daemonic Update (opens in new tab). And it sounds as wildly Warhammer as you'd expect: "Chaos starts its incursion into Battlesector with a combat force of Khornate Daemons, including the Bloodmaster, Bloodletters, Flesh Hounds, and the mighty Skull Cannon!" Because of course there's a Skull Cannon. I wonder if it uses the same skulls as the Skull Throne (opens in new tab)?

Anyway, back to the point. The update will also add a new asynchronous objective type called "Siege," available in skirmish, multiplayer, and base attack battles in Planetary Supremacy that has one side working to capture four strategic control points while defenders attempt to destroy the attacking army, and a trio of new themed maps, also available in skirmish, multiplayer, and base attack modes: Fortress of Redemption (Blood Angels), Feeding Grounds (Tyranid), and Blackstone (Necron).

The Daemonic Update will make a number of gameplay tweaks too: The starting position of minor faction units in Planetary Supremacy battles have been changed, and a new Accelerated Reinforcements option will enable players to spend Requisition Tokens to get new units faster.

Developer Black Lab Games said it is continuing to work on the game and will share more about what's in the works, including information on the Sisters of Battle—not to be confused with the first-ever Warhammer VR game, Battle Sisters (opens in new tab)—in the near future. In the meantime, the Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Daemonic Update is live now and you can find the full patch notes onbelow.

Changes:

  • Added a new minor faction to Planetary Supremacy: Daemons of Khorne! Chaos
    starts its incursion into Battlesector with a combat force of Khornate Daemons,
    including the Bloodmaster, Bloodletters, Flesh Hounds, and the mighty Skull Cannon!
  • New game mode! 'Siege' is an asynchronous mode available in skirmish, multiplayer
    and base attack battles for Planetary Supremacy. The attacker must capture 4
    strategic capture points, whilst the defender works to eliminate the attacker's army
  • 3 new maps! 'Fortress of Redemption' is a Blood Angels-themed map, 'Feeding
    Ground' is a Tyranid-themed map, and 'Blackstone' is a Necron-themed map. These
    maps are used for base attack battles in Planetary Supremacy, and in skirmish and
    multiplayer.
  • Changed the starting positioning for Minor faction units in Planetary Supremacy
    battles. Instead of starting at the other end of the map, units will now be distributed
    around the map, similar to the Age of Crimson Dawn campaign.
  • Planetary Supremacy Accelerated Reinforcements. You can now spend additional
    Requisition Tokens to get a unit on cooldown earlier.

Bug fixes:

  • Unclaimed tiles have Neutral faction opponents after defeating AI contestant in
    Planetary Supremacy
  • Gamepad and game not responding in Advanced Combat tutorial
  • Issue with End of Game/Round scoring in the tournament
  • Gamepad does not accept confirmation inputs during The Salt Exchange - Xbox
  • Fixed issues with Librarian Wings not appearing when casting Wings of Sanguinius
    Blood Angels have inconsistent/missing graphics (issues with Assault Terminator
  • Thunder Hammer and Inceptor jetpack graphics)
  • “No resurrection in the main campaign for the main character”
  • “Stuck in the ending match screen.”
  • “Overlord does a weird animation/move when in Phase Shift”
  • Tyranids fielding necron and blood angel units in planetary supremacy
  • Incorrect Planetary Supremacy endgame statistics for flame weapons
  • Fixed issue that prevented the display of some weapon tooltip
  • Gear background on Blood Angel Upgrade Screen incorrect
  • “Blood Angels have access to skills they shouldn’t have in Tech Tree”
  • UI display when winning auto-resolve battles has no information if no losses occur
  • Button SFX play when scrolling the gamepad upwards
  • Loading screen hang on Xbox (when loading save games)
  • "Bolster Army" allows access to Scarabs and its attacks without unlocking in the tech
    tree (by removing scarabs from the Necron tech tree)
  • Immortals tesla carbine tooltip on planetary supremacy is missing
  • The army values and point win condition set in Planetary Supremacy options screen
    don’t apply to the first mission
  • Tutorial 1 Gamepad - Can press 'A' on inactive HQ Commands during HQ Command
    section, and other issues
  • Overlord animations stop/stutter when he does a special ability
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments