One of Warhammer 40,000's best games is adding even more demons

Do you like demons—or daemons, as the case may be? Because Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (opens in new tab), number 10 on our ridiculously long ranking of every Warhammer 40,000 game ever (opens in new tab), is getting them. Specifically the Daemons of Khorne, a new minor faction is coming free for all players in the new Daemonic Update.

And yes, for the record, that's what it is officially called: Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - The Daemonic Update (opens in new tab). And it sounds as wildly Warhammer as you'd expect: "Chaos starts its incursion into Battlesector with a combat force of Khornate Daemons, including the Bloodmaster, Bloodletters, Flesh Hounds, and the mighty Skull Cannon!" Because of course there's a Skull Cannon. I wonder if it uses the same skulls as the Skull Throne (opens in new tab)?

Anyway, back to the point. The update will also add a new asynchronous objective type called "Siege," available in skirmish, multiplayer, and base attack battles in Planetary Supremacy that has one side working to capture four strategic control points while defenders attempt to destroy the attacking army, and a trio of new themed maps, also available in skirmish, multiplayer, and base attack modes: Fortress of Redemption (Blood Angels), Feeding Grounds (Tyranid), and Blackstone (Necron).

The Daemonic Update will make a number of gameplay tweaks too: The starting position of minor faction units in Planetary Supremacy battles have been changed, and a new Accelerated Reinforcements option will enable players to spend Requisition Tokens to get new units faster.

Developer Black Lab Games said it is continuing to work on the game and will share more about what's in the works, including information on the Sisters of Battle—not to be confused with the first-ever Warhammer VR game, Battle Sisters (opens in new tab)—in the near future. In the meantime, the Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Daemonic Update is live now and you can find the full patch notes onbelow.

Changes:

New game mode! 'Siege' is an asynchronous mode available in skirmish, multiplayer and base attack battles for Planetary Supremacy. The attacker must capture 4 strategic capture points, whilst the defender works to eliminate the attacker's army

3 new maps! 'Fortress of Redemption' is a Blood Angels-themed map, 'Feeding Ground' is a Tyranid-themed map, and 'Blackstone' is a Necron-themed map. These maps are used for base attack battles in Planetary Supremacy, and in skirmish and multiplayer.

Changed the starting positioning for Minor faction units in Planetary Supremacy battles. Instead of starting at the other end of the map, units will now be distributed around the map, similar to the Age of Crimson Dawn campaign.

Planetary Supremacy Accelerated Reinforcements. You can now spend additional Requisition Tokens to get a unit on cooldown earlier.

Requisition Tokens to get a unit on cooldown earlier.

