One of Warhammer 40,000's best games is adding even more demons

Do you like demons—or daemons, as the case may be? Because Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (opens in new tab), number 10 on our ridiculously long ranking of every Warhammer 40,000 game ever (opens in new tab), is getting them. Specifically the Daemons of Khorne, a new minor faction is coming free for all players in the new Daemonic Update.
And yes, for the record, that's what it is officially called: Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - The Daemonic Update (opens in new tab). And it sounds as wildly Warhammer as you'd expect: "Chaos starts its incursion into Battlesector with a combat force of Khornate Daemons, including the Bloodmaster, Bloodletters, Flesh Hounds, and the mighty Skull Cannon!" Because of course there's a Skull Cannon. I wonder if it uses the same skulls as the Skull Throne (opens in new tab)?
Anyway, back to the point. The update will also add a new asynchronous objective type called "Siege," available in skirmish, multiplayer, and base attack battles in Planetary Supremacy that has one side working to capture four strategic control points while defenders attempt to destroy the attacking army, and a trio of new themed maps, also available in skirmish, multiplayer, and base attack modes: Fortress of Redemption (Blood Angels), Feeding Grounds (Tyranid), and Blackstone (Necron).
The Daemonic Update will make a number of gameplay tweaks too: The starting position of minor faction units in Planetary Supremacy battles have been changed, and a new Accelerated Reinforcements option will enable players to spend Requisition Tokens to get new units faster.
Developer Black Lab Games said it is continuing to work on the game and will share more about what's in the works, including information on the Sisters of Battle—not to be confused with the first-ever Warhammer VR game, Battle Sisters (opens in new tab)—in the near future. In the meantime, the Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Daemonic Update is live now and you can find the full patch notes onbelow.
Changes:
- Added a new minor faction to Planetary Supremacy: Daemons of Khorne! Chaos
starts its incursion into Battlesector with a combat force of Khornate Daemons,
including the Bloodmaster, Bloodletters, Flesh Hounds, and the mighty Skull Cannon!
- New game mode! 'Siege' is an asynchronous mode available in skirmish, multiplayer
and base attack battles for Planetary Supremacy. The attacker must capture 4
strategic capture points, whilst the defender works to eliminate the attacker's army
- 3 new maps! 'Fortress of Redemption' is a Blood Angels-themed map, 'Feeding
Ground' is a Tyranid-themed map, and 'Blackstone' is a Necron-themed map. These
maps are used for base attack battles in Planetary Supremacy, and in skirmish and
multiplayer.
- Changed the starting positioning for Minor faction units in Planetary Supremacy
battles. Instead of starting at the other end of the map, units will now be distributed
around the map, similar to the Age of Crimson Dawn campaign.
- Planetary Supremacy Accelerated Reinforcements. You can now spend additional
Requisition Tokens to get a unit on cooldown earlier.
Bug fixes:
- Unclaimed tiles have Neutral faction opponents after defeating AI contestant in
Planetary Supremacy
- Gamepad and game not responding in Advanced Combat tutorial
- Issue with End of Game/Round scoring in the tournament
- Gamepad does not accept confirmation inputs during The Salt Exchange - Xbox
- Fixed issues with Librarian Wings not appearing when casting Wings of Sanguinius
Blood Angels have inconsistent/missing graphics (issues with Assault Terminator
- Thunder Hammer and Inceptor jetpack graphics)
- “No resurrection in the main campaign for the main character”
- “Stuck in the ending match screen.”
- “Overlord does a weird animation/move when in Phase Shift”
- Tyranids fielding necron and blood angel units in planetary supremacy
- Incorrect Planetary Supremacy endgame statistics for flame weapons
- Fixed issue that prevented the display of some weapon tooltip
- Gear background on Blood Angel Upgrade Screen incorrect
- “Blood Angels have access to skills they shouldn’t have in Tech Tree”
- UI display when winning auto-resolve battles has no information if no losses occur
- Button SFX play when scrolling the gamepad upwards
- Loading screen hang on Xbox (when loading save games)
- "Bolster Army" allows access to Scarabs and its attacks without unlocking in the tech
tree (by removing scarabs from the Necron tech tree)
- Immortals tesla carbine tooltip on planetary supremacy is missing
- The army values and point win condition set in Planetary Supremacy options screen
don’t apply to the first mission
- Tutorial 1 Gamepad - Can press 'A' on inactive HQ Commands during HQ Command
section, and other issues
- Overlord animations stop/stutter when he does a special ability