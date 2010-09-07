Oilfurnace: an illustrated Dwarf Fortress tale

Do you guys remember Bronzemurdered? It was one man's story of the terrible fall and heroic rise of his Dwarf Fortress. Oilfurnace is a similar thing by the same guy, Tim Denee. It's better.

In addition to teaching you how to safely penetrate a layer of porous, waterlogged rock, it tells of the entire life cycle of a fortress - and the brief epitaphs of the four unsuccessful expeditions before it. It's here , and it's great. There's a Batdwarf, zombie slugmen, floating soil plugs suspended by a wooden shaft, idiot nobles demanding impossible shit to the ruination of all, and a very special lever.