Popular

Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus HD remake is planned

By

Exoddus

Classic puzzle-platform sequel Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus is getting an HD remake. Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus was the follow-up to Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee—only better, because you could possess your farts. Now, just like Abe's Oddysee received a New 'n' Tasty remaster, so to will Abe's Exoddus be rebuilt for modern times.

The "full ground-up remake" is possible thanks to the success of Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty. Fans can expect Exoddus to get the same treatment, with a similar graphical style to Abe's Oddysee's remake.

The New 'N' Tasty remake was a beautiful thing; giving Abe's Oddysee some beautiful 3D scenery. Andy Kelly reviewed it for us in the April issue of the magazine, giving it 86%. That Exoddus is getting a comparable upgrade is very good news indeed.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments