Observer developer halts sales in Russia and Belarus

Bloober Team, the developer of games such as Observer, Blair Witch, Layers of Fear, and the Medium, has pulled its games from sale on Steam in Russia and Belarus. "This action is not meant as a retaliation against the people of these regions, but as a statement against the war," the company said.

The move follows a similar one by fellow Polish developer, CD Projekt. In addition to US and European government sanctions, various banks and payment processors have also suspended business in Russia.

Bloober says that while its decision "might affect many Russian and Belarussian players who are not involved in this invasion," it believes "every step that can help stop the war is worth taking." By removing its games from sale in Russia, it hopes to express "full solidarity with the Ukrainian people" and to put "pressure on Russian and Belarussian public opinion."

As some game studios express opposition to the war by suspending sales, others are directly affected by it. Stalker 2 developer GSC Game Worlds is located directly in the war zone, and has suspended operations in the interest of its employees' safety, while the publisher Ubisoft has aided its Ukrainian employees with advance salaries and housing assistance.