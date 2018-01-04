NZXT's H440 mid-tower case is on sale for $87 after rebate

NZXT's best selling gaming case, the H440, is up for grabs at Newegg for $87 after a $20 mail-in-rebate. That's the lowest we've seen this case go for.

The sale price and rebate apply to the white and black version, though other color options are marked down as well. Here they are:

All three are the latest variants with second generation VN V2 fans, including three 120mm fans in the front and a 140mm fan in the rear. You can add up to two 140mm or three 120mm fans up top for additional cooling, and/or swap out the three front 120mm fans for a couple of larger 140mm fans.

Other features include an integrated 8-port PWN fan hub, support for up to 11 3.5-inch or eight 2.5-inch drives, an a multi-step LED lighting switch to control the rear I/O and power supply logo.

In other deal news, you can snag a refurbished Krazilla Bluetooth 4.0 adapter for free after rebate, also at Newegg. Not super exciting, but if you happen to need one, you can't beat the price.

