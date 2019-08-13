Nvidia's RTX 2070 Super and 2080 Super cards are back in stock

(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 'Super' cards are still difficult to come by, at least at decent prices. The company's own Founders Edition (reference) models have gone in and out of stock, while GPU partners are raising prices for their versions. If you've been waiting to get an RTX Super card at a non-inflated price, Nvidia has now restocked its online store.

The 2070 Super and 2080 Super are in stock for the moment, but the 2060 Super has already sold out. These are the reference/Founders Edition cards, so they run at stock speeds and don't have added features like RGB lighting.

The main advantage to these cards is that Nvidia is selling them at MSRP—$400 for the 2060 Super, $500 for the 2070 Super, and $700 for the 2080 Super. For comparison, even the cheapest 2070 Super cards on Newegg (that are stocked) are $50 over MSRP.

You can buy the cards from Nvidia.com.