Nvidia's latest graphics driver adds a performance kick to Tekken 7

Tekken 7 is headed to PC at the end of next week (June 2), and Nvidia already has a Game Ready driver available, which you can download and install right now.

Nvidia's new 382.33 is a WHQL release, not a beta driver. It includes performance optimizations for both Tekken 7 and Star Trek: Bridge Crew, the latter of which will be available on May 30.

Beyond performance enhancements Tekken 7 and Star Trek, Nvidia managed to address a handful of bugs with its latest driver release, including one that was causing blue screen crashes on GeForce GTX 1060 systems when waking from Sleep mode.

Here is a look at the full list of fixes:

[TITAN X][3D Vision][Windows 10 Creator’s Update]: The Windows Store does not open when 3D Vision is enabled.

[GeForce GTX 1080Ti][Prey 2]: Stuttering occurs during gameplay.

[GeForce GTX 1070][Windows 10 Creator’s Update]: In multi-display mode, extended monitors cannot be be put into sleep mode.

[GeForce GTX 1060]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to driver (Nvlddmkm.sys) after the system reboots from sleep mode.

[GeForce GTX 970][SLI]: SLI cannot be enabled unless Norton 360 is disabled or Windows is booted in Safe Mode.

Getting back to Tekken 7, the minimum system requirements are not all that beefy. To run the game, Bandai Namco says you'll need an Intel Core i3-4160 or equivalent processor, GeForce GTX 660 or 750 Ti graphics card (or faster), 6GB of RAM, and 60GB of free storage.

The recommended specs bump things up to an Intel Core i5-4690 paired with a GeForce GTX 1060 or better and 8GB of RAM. Nvidia says its own testing shows this to be sufficient for maintaining 60 fps at up to 2560x1440. However, if plan to play at 4K, Nvidia says a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is required in order to achieve a constant 60 fps.

You can download the latest Nvidia driver here.