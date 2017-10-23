Nvidia releases GPU drivers optimized for Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Origins

At long last, Destiny 2 is set to release on PC tomorrow at precisely 10 am PT/1 pm ET, and you can preload the game ahead of time. You can also prep your PC by downloading Nvidia's latest 'Game Ready' 388.00 WHQL driver release (assuming you're running a GeForce GPU), which is optimized for Destiny 2.

As will all Game Ready drivers, Nvidia is promising the best gaming performance for specific games, in this case Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Origins, the latter of which arrives this Friday, October 27 with an adjustable difficulty dial to help get past tough areas and bosses.

Beyond that, the new driver squashes a bug that was causing some G-Sync gaming laptops with GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs to stutter when playing games such as Doom, CS:GO, and Witcher 3 on an external display.

Nvidia also notes that Alienware laptops with previous generation GM204 Maxwell GPUs are not included in this driver release, but will be supported in the next one.

You can download Nvidia's newest driver release through GeForce Experience, by going here.