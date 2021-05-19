Zotac may have just revealed the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

The latest version of Zotac's overclocking software, FireStorm, appears to have entries for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti—a GPU that hasn't appeared in any leaks or rumours so far. The image files in question can be found alongside the names of two GPUs that we're expecting to be released at the beginning of June, namely the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Given the lack of chatter about the RTX 3090 Ti, this isn't a card we expect to see any time soon. And indeed it may simply be a mistake on Zotac's part, and no such GPU is planned at all, but that hasn't stopped us from wondering what such a GPU could offer gamers.

Could it be a fully unlocked GA102 chip maybe? That would mean it has 84 SMX clusters, equating to 10,752 CUDA cores, and 336 Tensor and Texture cores. For reference, the current GeForce RTX 3090 has 82 SMX clusters and 10,496 CUDA cores.

Even with the fully unlocked core, such a GPU probably wouldn't offer much of a real improvement over the existing RTX 3090. And that's a GPU that doesn't make a whole lot of sense to gaming as it is, even at the high-end. So, logically the RTX 3090 Ti doesn't make much sense at all, although in these days of GPU scarcity, sense rarely gets a look in.

You can find the references yourself by downloading Zotac's FireStorm and then taking a look in the Resources folder for the overclocking software. There's Led_E_3090Ti along with Led_E_Fan90Ti and Led_E_Fan90TI_H, each of these are image labels for the unreleased card. There are no details to go along with what the GPU may be.

Nvidia has just announced it is releasing LHR (Light Hash Rate) versions of its GPUs, so it could just be that this is a new version of the existing card—especially as there is no mention of the top-end card in that announcement.