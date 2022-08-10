Here are the graphics card deals actually worth checking out today

It's a strange time to be building a gaming PC. On the one hand, you can finally buy a graphics card after 18 months or more of shortages and inflated prices. Yippee! Plus you have the choice of the best CPUs, RAM sticks, and SSDs to ever hit the market to go with it. On the other hand, the next generation of GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia are expected to be announced later this year, and surely these will make mincemeat of the current generation.

So then, do you buy an RTX 30-series or RX 6000-series now or wait for the powerful RTX 40-series and RX 7000-series to arrive? There are a few things you should consider when making this decision.

The single-most important among them: your budget.

If you have a budget of around $700 or more for your graphics card then you're probably going to want to wait. While it's true that the price of an RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090 Ti has dropped in the past few months (opens in new tab), these are the cards most at risk of being replaced imminently, and with new GPUs that may well make a mockery of their performance-per-dollar.

The enthusiast high-end cards are usually the first to arrive on the scene at launch, and when they do, Nvidia and AMD have a track record of absolutely obliterating their best from the generation before. To give some sort of idea of how obliterated they may well be: The RTX 4070, the specs of which are still very much up in the air today, is rumoured to be on the level with the RTX 3090 Ti (opens in new tab). Even if it doesn't quite get there, we're still talking ultra-enthusiast 4K gaming from a far cheaper GPU than you'd have to buy for the same performance today.

If you're looking further down the stack, however—say around the $400 mark or less—you're probably not going to see these cards being replaced for some time. It was five months between the release of the RTX 3090 and RTX 3060 (opens in new tab), and the RTX 3050 (opens in new tab) wasn't released until nearly a year after that. If the same cadence is adhered to for this launch then we might not see an RTX 4050 until 2024.

The other thing to consider is whether we'll actually see a major launch for the next-gen anytime this year. Nvidia is facing a backlog of inventory (opens in new tab) it needs to sell through before it can really take on stock of new cards ready for launch, and that could see the whole next-gen process delayed further into next year. Current rumours suggest the RTX 4090 may be the only card to launch this year (opens in new tab), with other high-end cards like the RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 coming next year, followed by the rest.

AMD appears to be fairing a little better with inventory (opens in new tab) and thus could launch in a timely manner.

But if you've made it this far and haven't been tempted by the promise of unreleased cards, here are some of the graphics card deals I could find that are actually worth buying right now. I'm mainly looking for entry-level and mid-range cards priced at under MSRP or close to, and here's what I've found.

AMD GPU deals

(opens in new tab) XFX Radeon RX 6600 Speedster SWFT210 | 1,792 cores | 8GB GDDR6 | 128-bit bus | 2,491MHz boost | $299.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6600 is built using AMD's excellent RDNA 2 architecture. It's a nifty GPU that's comparable to the RTX 3060 in some games, maybe a touch slower at times, but often found for a lot cheaper. In this case, it's miles cheaper that most RTX 3060 models on the market today, and that makes it worth picking up.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle | 1,792 cores | 8GB GDDR6 | 128-bit bus | 2,491MHz boost | $325 $274.99 at Best Buy (save $50.01) (opens in new tab)

AMD is generally doing a better job of dropping GPU prices at the entry-level, and this RX 6600 is proof of that. Around RTX 3060 performance, this is a triple-fan option that's not asking too much of your wallet.

(opens in new tab) MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Mech 2X OC | 8GB GDDR6 | 128-bit bus | 2,048 cores | 2,413MHz boost | $379 $349.99 at Best Buy (save $29.01) (opens in new tab)

Best Buy would have you believe this is a much larger discount on a far more expensive card, but it's definitely not worth the $519.99 price tag it reportedly is listed at. This is, however, a good deal on a card that sits somewhere between the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti, and good luck finding either of those for as little cash.

Nvidia GPU deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 8GB | 5,888 CUDA Cores | 8GB GDDR6 | 256-bit bus | 1,815MHz boost| $599.99 $544.99 at Newegg (save $55 with code VGAEXCJDGBT22) (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3070 is a riskier purchase. It's one of those cards that could be made fairly redundant with a launch later this year, but just as well could be safe until 2023. We just don't know yet. If you're willing to take a risk, this is roughly what you'd expect to pay for this overclocked RTX 3070 GPU in a triple-fan setup, had there not been a GPU shortage. There are occasionally better RTX 3070 deals than this, but it's not a bad buy today for a well-built card.

GPU MSRP list

Here's a list of the manufacturer set retail prices (MSRP), or recommended retail price (RRP), for most the latest graphics cards. For the most part, these are the set prices for the stock or reference versions of these cards, if applicable, and not representative of overclocked or third-party graphics cards, which may well be priced higher.

Nvidia

RTX 3090 Ti - $1,999

- $1,999 RTX 3090 FE - $1,499

- $1,499 RTX 3080 Ti FE - $1,199

- $1,199 RTX 3080 FE - $699

- $699 RTX 3070 Ti - $599

- $599 RTX 3070 - $499

- $499 RTX 3060 Ti - $399

- $399 RTX 3060 - $329

- $329 RTX 3050 - $249

AMD