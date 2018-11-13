Nuketown comes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Nuketown is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, in keeping with the tradition of every game in this corner of the series paying homage to the extremely popular map. Blops 4 has put its own spin on it, of course, which you can take a gander at above.

This new version of Nuketown has a distinctly Russian aesthetic, and it looks a bit chilly, too. Veteran Blopers will probably recognise the layout amid the new look, though expect a few surprises. It’s a small, tight map, so even little tweaks can make a big difference.

Unfortunately, we’re going to wait a wee bit longer than the PlayStation 4 lot before we can get our hands on it. Activision and Sony have an exclusivity agreement, so Nuketown will only launch on PS4 today, while Xbox One and PC players will need to hold out for a little bit longer. Keep an eye out for it soon, possibly next week.

While we wait, got any good Nuketown stories?