Now you can stream PC games to an Xbox One

Microsoft's Wireless Display app now lets Xbox One owners stream PC games, a bit like Steam Link, but not just limited to games you've added to your Steam library. You'll need to use your Xbox controller to control the PC remotely, as there's no mouse and keyboard support.

Since the first Xbox, the consoles have been accused of being PCs in disguise, and the differences have only become fewer with each iteration. Playing PC games on your Xbox seems like a logical step, then, even if I'm not sure who it really appeals to.

There's just not many reasons to own both a gaming PC and an Xbox One. There are hardly any exclusives these days, not since Microsoft started releasing most of its games across both PC and Xbox, and we even get access to the Xbox Game Pass now. Backwards compatibility is nice, but it would be cheaper just to get an Xbox 360 if that's the main hook.

Streaming games wirelessly isn't usually optimal, either. Even with 5GHz wi-fi, there's the risk of performance issues and loss of picture quality. Even with a wired connection, you're usually sacrificing something. It might be worth it to enjoy a PC game on a massive screen from the comfort of your couch, though.

You can also stream videos onto the Xbox, though apparently protected content like Netflix isn't available. Not that it's a huge loss when you can just use your Xbox for that, anyway.

Cheers, The Verge.