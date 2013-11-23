Next Car Game's Kickstarter ends in a pile-up, demo released

Bugbear have cancelled the Kickstarter for their crashtastic Next Car Game, citing the (fairly sound) reason that "it's become obvious that we are not going to meet our goal". Fear not, however: this doesn't mark the end of the pragmatically named racing game, at least not yet - Bugbear are putting their weight behind their pre-order campaign instead. They've also released a demo, which - boo - is only available to those who've already paid for the still-might-not-be-finished game in advance.

In a Kickstarter update , Bugbear write that "as a thank-you to our faithful fans, we have decided to release a PLAYABLE technology sneak peek, and it's available RIGHT NOW to all our pre-order supporters. The sneak peek features a playground that we use internally to test various features various like car damage and environment destruction. The best thing about it is that you will get a chance to have fun and wreak havoc with an amazing 24 cars!"

If you haven't pre-ordered the game - and, you know, you shouldn't pre-order games - you can watch a video full of in-game footage below.

(Thanks, RPS .)