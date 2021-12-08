Nexon is making a Warhammer: Age of Sigmar game

Videogame giant Nexon has announced that it's come to a licensing agreement with Games Workshop to develop and publish "a new Virtual World" based on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. AoS is Warhammer's highly successful reboot of the original Warhammer fantasy universe, which had a slightly rocky launch but ever since its second edition has won (most) fans over.

"As one of the world’s largest game publishers, Nexon is the ideal long-term strategic partner to bring Warhammer Age of Sigmar to life in a unique new way that will appeal to gamers the world over," said Jon Gillard, Games Workshop's head of licensing. "Nexon’s world-class Live Operations and infrastructure offers exciting opportunities for engaging current and new Warhammer fans in this massive universe. We’re really excited to see the fruits of this collaboration over the coming years."

There are a few details on the game but no visual material or release date. "Built on the legacy of Age of Sigmar, the new Virtual World will feature a socially interactive player-versus-environment world supported by Nexon’s world-class Live Operations for sustaining the fun with new content and service." I'm surprised they didn't get the word metaverse in there.

"It is an era of war," reads the blurb. "The Mortal Realms have been despoiled. Ravaged by the followers of the Chaos Gods, they stand on the brink of destruction. Players will command the war hosts of the God-king Sigmar and his allies as they fight to reignite hope and bring order back to the realms."

This isn't an MMO: It sounds like a co-operative combat game that will roll out its world over time. Under genre the press release puts 'PvE Multiplayer RPG Virtual World' and it will release on consoles and mobile as well as PC. "Each season, players will collect characters and enter new realms. Each character comes with unique options, stories and gameplay. Players will be able to customize their characters and work cooperatively to guide how sections of the Realms are retaken."