AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 announcement - live updates

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU specs CPU Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X Cores/threads 16/32 12/24 8/16 6/12 Base clock (GHz) - 3.7 3.8 3.7 Boost clock (GHz) 4.9 4.8 4.7 4.6 L3 Cache 72MB 70MB 36MB 35MB Package AM4 AM4 AM4 AM4 Process node TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TDP 105W 105W 105W 65W Price $799 $549 $449 $299

And that's all folks. The new AMD Ryzen 5000-series chips, all four of them, are coming on November 5, 2020. The core counts might be the same, and the prices might have gone up a little ($50 in places), but AMD is dead-set on giving us the best gaming processors around. With a 19 percent IPC boost, and an average of 26 percent higher gaming performance over the already-impressive Ryzen 3000-series, Zen 3 looks like it could finally be the AMD processor series to wrestle the gaming crown away from Intel. But we've also had our first Radeon RX 6000, 'Big Navi' benchmarks too. And we're looking forward to hearing more about that GPU on October 28 for another Dr. Su special event. See you then!

AMD's teasing the first Radeon RX 6000-series performance here, with 4K ultra frame rates up to 88 fps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. (Image credit: AMD)

Ooh, Radeon RX 6000 and Ryzen 9 5900X with Borderlands 3 running at 4K and over 60fps. (Image credit: AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 6000-series "which we now affectionately call Big Navi thanks to many of you who nicknamed it for us." (Image credit: AMD)

$799 for that 16-core, 32-thread monster. That's going to be quick. And comes at the same time as the others too. (Image credit: AMD)

There's a full stack of AMD Ryzen 5000-series chips coming on November 5th. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (Image credit: AMD)

26 percent faster gaming performance on average compared with the Ryzen 3000-series processors of the last generation. (Image credit: AMD)

There it is, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X.



12 cores

24 threads

Up to 4.8GHz Boost

70MB L2+L3 cache

105W TDP (Image credit: AMD)

That 8-core core complex will reduce core-to-core latency, which should help with all the gaming goodies.

19 percent higher IPC than the previous Zen 2 processors, that'll give AMD some serious gaming performance out of these chips. (Image credit: AMD)

Zen to Zen 3 (Image credit: AMD)

"Our goal - outright leadership."

"Our work with Ryzen is never done... it's all about Zen 3. Zen 3 increases our lead in overall performance, it increases our lead in power efficiency, and also now it delivers the best single threaded performance and gaming performance as well. "We've made massive changes in the core architecture." Here's Mark Papermaster.

"AMD loves gaming... with each generation of Ryzen, it's got better." (Image credit: AMD)

Here we go!

Mmm, purty. (Image credit: AMD)

Are we going to hear about just the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5900X, or will we get a full range of chips? Not long to wait now...

This new generation of AMD processors is expected to move the game on, both figuratively and literally, because the Zen 3 architecture is promising some serious IPC gains. With a slightly updated 7nm production node, and a new design we could be looking at 10 - 15 percent higher IPC, with some rumours suggesting a 20 percent uplift.