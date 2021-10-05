New World PvP guide

New World PvP plays a pretty significant role in Amazon's MMO. Of course, there's plenty of other stuff to do, such as crafting or exploring the map in search of quest objectives or resources. And if you're keen to get ahead in Aeternum, our leveling guide should help set you on the right track.

PvP is entirely optional in New World, and you can play the MMO without ever having to go up against another player. That said, there are a few activities you'll be missing out on if you choose to exclude PvP entirely. Here's what you need to know about PvP in New World.

Duels

New World PvP: Duels

If you're on the fence about trying out PvP, duelling is an excellent way to practice going up against another player. You won't suffer durability loss on your gear if you lose, and you won't have to worry about multiple players from opposing factions jumping on you.

You can participate in duels as soon as you join a faction and reach level 10, though they can't be initiated inside a settlement or while a war is happening. To start a duel, type '/duel player name' into the chatbox. You can duel solo players or groups, with up to five players on each side.

Open-world PvP

Open World PvP in New World

You can flag yourself for PvP by pressing 'U' in a settlement or at a fast travel shrine. When you leave the area, you'll get a countdown before you're flagged for PvP, after which point you can attack—and be attacked—by any member of opposing factions who also has PvP enabled. These players are easy to spot as they'll have a red level indicator next to their name.

If you've explored much of Aeternum's map, you'll have noticed the forts found in each territory. These are essentially PvP hotspots, and you'll need to have PvP enabled if you want to enter one.

These faction control points work as you might expect: When a faction has a higher number of players inside the fort, that faction will begin to 'capture' it, with more players decreasing the time needed.

You can check the status of these control points on the map. Players belonging to the controlling faction will earn specific rewards while within the fort's territory and a unique global buff that is active in all areas.

Territory specific buffs:

5% XP gain

20% increase to influence

Global buffs (depending on the territory the control point is located):

First Light: Reduces fast travel weight costs from 5 azoth per 10 weight down to 1 azoth per 10 weight for controlling faction.

Reduces fast travel weight costs from 5 azoth per 10 weight down to 1 azoth per 10 weight for controlling faction. Monarchs Bluff: Reduces fast travel distance costs from 5 azoth per 100 meters down to 1 azoth per 100 meters for controlling faction.

Reduces fast travel distance costs from 5 azoth per 100 meters down to 1 azoth per 100 meters for controlling faction. Windsward: Increases volume of items gained when gathering by 5% for controlling faction.

Increases volume of items gained when gathering by 5% for controlling faction. Everfall: Reduces trading taxes by 5% for controlling faction.

Reduces trading taxes by 5% for controlling faction. Brightwood: Reduces housing taxes by 5% for controlling faction.

Reduces housing taxes by 5% for controlling faction. Cutlass Keys: Reduces base Azoth cost of fast travel by 50% for controlling faction.

Reduces base Azoth cost of fast travel by 50% for controlling faction. Weavers Fen: Increases coin, experience, territory standing and faction token rewards from Faction Missions by 5% for controlling faction.

Increases coin, experience, territory standing and faction token rewards from Faction Missions by 5% for controlling faction. Restless Shore: Increases coins, experience, and faction token rewards from Corrupted Breaches by 5% for the controlling faction.

Increases coins, experience, and faction token rewards from Corrupted Breaches by 5% for the controlling faction. Mourningdale: Increases coin and experience rewards from Expeditions by 5% for controlling faction.

Increases coin and experience rewards from Expeditions by 5% for controlling faction. Ebonscale Reach: Reduces refining taxes by 5% for controlling faction.

Reduces refining taxes by 5% for controlling faction. Reekwater: Reduces crafting taxes by 5% for controlling faction.

Faction wars

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

Faction wars

As well as open-world PvP, you have the chance to take part in Sieges by signing up at the War Board in a settlement. You can do this as soon as you've joined a faction, though you're not guaranteed a place in the fight.

Sieges occur when a faction tries to take control of a territory by ousting the incumbent power. Once enough faction missions have been completed in the area you want to take over, any company (guild) belonging to an opposing faction can declare war.

If the company is big enough to provide all the fighters for the siege, you won't get to take part. That said, smaller companies might look for outside support, so it's worth signing up on War Boards if you're interested.

If you have been selected to fight, you'll get a notification and be teleported to the area when the battle starts.

Outpost Rush

New World PvP: Outpost Rush

Outpost Rush is only available once you hit level 60. It's an instanced 20 v. 20 fight that takes place on Nauthynos Island, and you'll need to balance gathering resources, capturing objectives, and defeating enemy players if you want to be successful here.

You can queue for Outpost Rush by speaking with the NPC in a settlement. You can join solo or with a group of up to five players, and you'll be teleported to the island as soon as the required number is reached. You'll gain points for holding outposts and killing players, and the first team to hit 1000 points wins the match.

Outpost Rush rewards a number of items, including unique armor and weapons as rare drops.

PvP tips

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

Tips for New World PvP

Learn weapon animations

This might seem obvious, but you should learn the timing of different weapon attacks—and movement skills—and use that to your advantage. As well as knowing your own moves, knowing how a player will attack gives you an edge over someone that has only learned their own skillset.

Duels are great for practising and you can do this as soon as you reach level 10.

Use consumables

As well as health, mana, and rejuvenation potions, don't forget your travel rations. These replenish a certain amount of health immediately, then continue to heal a small amount over 20 minutes. While they're not going to stop you dying if someone is whaling on you—the initial effect stops when taking damage—if you can line of sight the enemy player for a couple of seconds behind a building or wall, it could make all the difference.

Go prone

Pressing 'z' causes your character to go prone which is great for sneaking around. What makes it really handy is the fact that your nameplate will only show up for players that are pretty much on top of you.

Cancel the stop animation after a dodge

You may have noticed that your character stands still for a moment after dodging, regardless of your armor weight. You can avoid this entirely by either sheathing your weapon or switching to another weapon right at the end of the dodge animation.