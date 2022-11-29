New weird Far Cry expansion alert: This one is about interdimensional aliens

Audio player loading…

The thing I've always found interesting about the Far Cry series is how the base games are always straightforward, "real world" shooters, but the post-release content invariably goes bonkers. Far Cry 3 set the standard with Blood Dragon (opens in new tab), which was standalone but nonetheless established a weird-ass baseline that continued through Far Cry 4 (Valley of the Yetis (opens in new tab)), Far Cry 5 (Lost on Mars (opens in new tab)), and now a new Far Cry 6 expansion called Lost Between Worlds (opens in new tab) that will send revolutionary hero Dani Rojas on a journey to a strange interdimensional realm in the company of a stranded alien.

The alien's spacecraft has crashed on Earth, you see, and the alien—named Fai—apparently believes that Dani is responsible for bringing it down. Thus, she insists that Dani also help fix it. And since they're both stuck in a twisted, un-Earthly version of Dani's home of Yara until the repairs are made anyway, there's no point in arguing.

Instead, Dani and her new pal will go on a quest for five lost shards hidden across 15 "challenging and intense trials" called Rifts: A fortress suspended in the sky, for instance, or an underwater city filled with deadly traps. Along the way they'll discover new and powerful weapons and tools, collect energy fragments that will enable them to "revive and retry" Rifts, and do battle with hordes of crystalline humanoid and animal enemies called—I am not making this up—Shardfaces.

I assume this is a Shardface of the humanoid type.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

"With multiple branching paths, platforming exploration, and intense moment-to-moment action, players will have a unique experience with each run as they master this twisted world," Ubisoft said.

It sounds silly, yes, but this is a videogame and sometimes it's okay to just kick back and have some silly fun.

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds will be out on December 6, and will sell for $20/€20. Ubisoft also released a trial version of Far Cry 6 that includes all of the Isla Sanctuario missions for free, and rolled out a new update (opens in new tab) for the base game, free for all players, that adds a New Game+ mode, makes changes to the UI that improves progression tracking, and fixes a number of bugs that you can find detailed below.

Stadia:

As Google announced (opens in new tab) , Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023.

, Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023. Up until January 18, 2023, players will continue to have access to Far Cry 6 on Stadia, with the following exceptions:

Title Update 6 and the Far Cry 6 expansion “Lost between Worlds” will not be available on Stadia.

Any additional Title Updates, Hot Fixes or other patches will not be deployed on Stadia.

We're currently working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect. If you own Far Cry 6 on Stadia, stay tuned for details on timing.

Far Cry 6 offers cross-progressions between all available platforms, and you can manually transfer your save files to a different platform following the instructions here. Transferred save files will allow continued access to your progress after January 18, 2023, on those platforms.

