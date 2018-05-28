New Star Citizen ship pack unlocks nearly every vessel in the game for $27,000

Star Citizen backers looking to build their own fleet can now buy a new ship pack containing 117 craft—nearly every ship in the game—along with 163 extra items, including upgrades, skins and in-game posters. It's a mere $27,000.

Yep, you read that right. I'd tell you to click on the link for the Legatus Pack, but you'll only be able to view the page if you've already spent $1,000 on the open-world space sim.

I suppose if any game will tempt fans to spend the kind of money that's normally reserved for buying a real-life car on in-game items, it'll be Star Citizen. It has raised nearly $200m from crowdfunding since it launched a Kickstarter in 2012, and it's still pulling in big money—fans poured $35m into it last year alone, which was double the amount raised by all video game Kickstarter projects combined in the year. It also started selling virtual plots of land for $100 a pop.

If you want to see everything that's in the Legatus Pack without spending $1,000, then head over to this forum page for a run-down.

