New Prey gameplay trailer revealed at QuakeCon

A new Prey gameplay trailer was unveiled during the opening of QuakeCon 2016 today, and it looks very nice indeed.

There's only so much you can get out of two minutes of gameplay, but this video certainly grabs my attention. Maybe it's the faint System Shock 2 vibe I'm picking up: Alone and afraid in an abandoned space station, with nothing for company but a hostile race of alien horrors.

We also learned today that in Prey you can transform into a mug and other small objects. Really.

Prey is set for release in 2017. Find out more at prey.bethesda.net.

