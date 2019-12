The latest trailer for Paradox Interactive and Nitro Games' Pirates of the Black Cove has appeared online, and it features a healthy dose of thrilling ship-ter-ship combat, as well as some traditional Monkey Island-like tunes. Plus a Kraken for good measure.

The RTS/RPG launches August 2, but if you think you'll contract scurvy before then you can satisfy your needs with the demo, which can be picked up over at FilePlanet .

[via VG24/7 ]