New Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer is really promising

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare got a big block at Sony's PlayStation conference today, and our reaction was a solid "nice." Check out the new trailer above.

I'm a little skeptical, of course. Before I was certain it was CoD I was looking at (I was half paying attention at first), the space dogfighting looked great, but CoD's vehicle bits are typically pretty well constrained, if not on rails entirely. Still, the transition from fighter ship to space grappling to the interior of another ship is real smooth. If nothing else, it's a hell of a spectacle. We'll see what it's really all about on November 4.