New Battleborn let's play shows off Benedict

Battleborn’s series of let’s plays has just added a new one, this time focusing on ‘rocket-propelled badass’, Benedict.

He’s a sort of falcon-man with a rocket launcher, naturally.

Benedict can’t fly (he hurt his wing, poor guy), but he is capable of a limited sort of flight, allowing him to get to an aerial vantage point and rain down rocket-shaped fire on all those below him.

Take a look:

Battleborn hits open beta April 13, and you can find out right here what we think of it so far from our hands-on time with the game.