Nevermind tests your stress control with biofeedback-fueled terror

Nevermind is unrelated to a certain moody Washington grunge band, and actually has much more in common with Jennifer Lopez's adventures in the mind of a serial killer . It's a puzzle-horror descent into the psyche of traumatized clinic patients. The catch? Its difficulty scales with how scared you are.

Using biofeedback from a heartrate sensor, Nevermind constructs a horror scenario where calmness makes it easier to navigate mental mazes of giant, screaming heads and flailing body bags. Succumb to the fear, and things start turning ugly. The team says the goal is stronger stress control for real-life situations, presumably until we're all reacting to frightening things with an inquisitive, Data-like stare.

Nevermind's developers are seeking $3,000 on Indiegogo to help publicize the proof-of-concept, which they hope to develop further into a full game. That page has more details, including links for purchasing biosensors (not included with the game). Just don't expect to fire up this one after a jog.