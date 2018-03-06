Necromunda: Underhive Wars teaser is here to remind us that it's still happening

In 2015 we said that the Warhammer 40K-based tabletop wargame Necromunda "is such a blatant candidate for an XCOM-style digital version it would be odd if someone wasn’t secretly working on it already." In 2017 it turned out that we were right: Focus Home Interactive announced that Rogue Factor, developer of Mordheim: City of the Damned, is working on a turn-based tactical RPG based on the setting, called Necromunda: Underhive Wars.

And now, in 2018—it's been a very slow process—we've got a teaser to remind us that it's actually still happening.

Necromunda is a game about the endless war between rival gangs in the massive, forgotten underground realm that exists beneath the millennia-old Hive Cities on the grim (because of course it's grim) planet of Necromunda. The appearance and loadout of each gang member in Underhive Wars can be customized, and they'll follow career paths that will unlock new skills, traits, weapons, and cosmetics—assuming they aren't maimed or murdered first. The game will feature a Conquest Mode, "an endless campaign featuring 4X mechanics between the turn-based battles," and online play will will also be supported.

The teaser features two of Necromunda's gangs, the roided-up Goliaths who are all about physical domination and the all-female Eschers, who run drugs and chemicals throughout the Underhive. More gangs will be unveiled over the coming months.

Unfortunately, there's still no word about a possible release date, and the website at necromunda-underhivewars.com isn't exactly a bastion of information either, although there's a forum you can dive into if you like. You can also find out more about the setting (it's not exactly the best-known of the Warhammer worlds) via the tabletop site at necromunda.com.

