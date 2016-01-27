NCsoft announces Master X Master, a tag-team "action MOBA"

NCsoft has announced a new “action MOBA” called Master X Master, which will give players control of not just one but two characters, who can be swapped, tag-team style, during fights. The game has actually been in beta testing for awhile in South Korea, according to Polygon, but was just recently confirmed for release in the West.

The Master X Master lineup will feature 30 characters, some taken from existing NCsoft games like Blade & Soul and Guild Wars 2, and others who are entirely new. The many possible pairings opens up “a new level of strategy and tactics not seen in other MOBAs” in both the PvP modes and the co-op Story mode, which supports a more action-RPG style of play for up to four players. Players will also have greater control over their characters than in traditional MOBAs, including the ability to jump and dodge attacks—hence the “action MOBA” designation.

NCsoft hasn't announced a payment model for Master X Master as of yet, but it's slated to come out in North America and Europe sometime in the second half of 2016. Find out more at playmxm.com.